Barbara "Barb" Jeanne Ellios Skinner
Great Falls - Barbara "Barb" Jeanne Ellois Skinner, 85, of Great Falls passed away March 4, 2019.
Barb was born October 5, 1933 in Great Falls and raised in the Monarch and Ulm areas. She graduated from the Nursing Program at Northern Montana College in Havre. While in Havre she met Elmer Barker Skinner and they married in 1953. They moved to Great Falls in 1957.
Barb became an LPN at the Old Columbus Hospital where she loved being a Nurse and helping people. She was an avid bowler and was inducted into the State of Montana Bowling Hall of Fame. She loved attending the horse races with Elmer where both were owner/trainers.
She is survived by Elmer her husband of 66 years, her children: Sons; Steve with girlfriend Shirley, Thomas, Mark, Richard married to Rebecca and Daughters; Paula, married to Joel Engbrecht and Wendy Skinner; 10 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louise W. and George W. Whitaker and brothers George R. and Jess L. Whitaker and sister Bina Stewart.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019