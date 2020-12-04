1/1
Barbara L. Gray
Barbara L. Gray

Great Falls - Barbara L. Gray, 74, passed peacefully on December 1, 2020. She was born in Warren, MN to Thomas and Helen as the middle sister to two brothers.

Barbara was a devoted wife to her husband, Dennis, for 45 years and loving mother to their only daughter, Amy. She loved to travel, study genealogy, and she was an avid reader. With nearly 40 years of service to her community through nursing and her work with youth, Barbara's legacy lives on in the children she cared for and taught, the patients whose lives she made a little brighter in their weakest moments, and the friends and family who experienced her warmth, compassion, generosity, and grace.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; mother, Helen; brother, Keith; grandparents; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Amy (Brad); younger brother, John (Jeanne); and her nieces, nephews, and their children.

She has been cremated and a funeral service will be held at St. Ann's in Great Falls on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Please join the family in a celebration of her life during a visitation at O'Connor Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Schniderfuneralhome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
