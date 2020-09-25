Barbara L. Kranz
Great Falls - Barbara "Barb" Lucille Kranz, 75, of Great Falls, died tragically on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in one of the beautiful cars that she loved so much.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Barbara's home.
Barbara was born in Great Falls, MT on February 5, 1945, to Melvin and Nettie Jackson. She was an amazing artist, in whatever medium she chose. She followed in her mother's footsteps with her first job at Electric City Conservatory. She saved every penny to buy herself a car. After marrying Royce McDunn, she became a business owner for 36 years (McDunn's) Piccadilly Floral in the Holiday Village Mall. When she closed the flower shop, she went to work for Michaels's for several years. She enjoyed seeing friends and former customs walk through the door while outworking staff members half her age and surpassing the floral sales for Michael's for the entire Northern region as a part-time employee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Jackson and Nettie (Goodman) Jackson; twin sisters, Jean (Bud Vigen) Jackson and Joan (Bill Richards) Jackson; and brother, Glenn Jackson.
Barb is survived by her brother, Mike (Sherry) Jackson of Kalispell; an only daughter, Wendy McDunn of Great Falls and Billings; two grandsons, Reece Frank and Levi Frank both of Great Falls; great-granddaughter to be Cora Frank; very special niece, Helen Richards of Great Falls; ex-husbands, Royce McDunn of Great Falls and Dale Kranz of Largo, FL.
She was known for her beautiful quilting and artistic mastery. Barb had an electric personality that drew you to her, but was always humble.
Barbara had a love for cars since she was young. This petite woman could talk cars, and she could also put her money where her mouth was. As a teen, she could be seen as a regular at the pick up drags on Bootlegger Trail, but she also held a Montana Drag Association official license in which she was extremely proud of. You can only imagine back in the 60s, when she pulled off her helmet and all that long blond hair came out after she just smoked some guy. To this day some of those races are still hotly debated, only because a guy lost to her. She was part of the Electric City Van Club, and would put her cars in shows when World of Wheels came to Great Falls. She could always be found at Crusin' the Drag, or whatever Great Falls car show was held that weekend. She belonged to the Electric City Corvette Club, dabbled in SCCA autocross racing, but Barb's one true love was her 1965 GTO that she was known for.
