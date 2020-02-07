|
|
Barbara May Kruger
Great Falls - Barbara Kruger, 101, of Great Falls passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Benefis Hospital. A Public Visitation will be held Tomorrow, Monday, February 10, from 6-8 pm in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. Graveside Services will take place at Highland Cemetery the following day, Tuesday, February 11, at 2:00pm. Croxford Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Barbara was born October 25, 1918 in Conrad, Montana to William "Bill" and Dora Brust. She was raised on her family's farm and spoke fondly of her memories there. Barbara attended the Knees Community School and later graduated from Conrad High School in 1938. She attended the Linfield College in Oregon for two years, then the College of Great Falls for one year. She was a member of the Delta Rho sorority, and President of the American Legion for two years.
Barbara worked in the payroll office of air transport command when she met a dashing young Air Force medic named Buster Kruger. She married the love of her life, Buster, in Shelby, MT on July 13, 1943. A year after they were married, they welcomed a son, Howard, into the world. Buster was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Galena, Alaska for a time. During that time, Barbara remained in Montana and taught many students at the Ashmoor School in Choteau County. Buster was discharged from the Air Force in 1946 which allowed Barbara and Buster to take over her family farm. They were married for 53 years. She became a grandmother in 1966 to Jerry, and again in 1969 to Joel. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and farmer.
Barbara enjoyed time at the Hardy Creek property until she and Buster retired in 1978. They retired to Bigfork, Montana and enjoyed time spent fishing and camping with friends. Barbara also enjoyed playing piano, antiques, oil painting, and telling jokes. She had a sense of hour and wit unparalleled to many. In 1998 she moved back to Great Falls to be closer to Joel.
She is survived by her beloved grandson, Joel; great-grandson, Baron; best friend, Amy; and various relatives.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Bill and Dora; husband, Buster; son, Howard; grandson, Jerry; and heavenly daughter, Linda.
To share condolences with the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020