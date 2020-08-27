1/1
Barbara "Barb" Parsons
Barbara "Barb" Parsons

Great Falls - Barbara "Barb" Parsons, 64, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Great Falls, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband, Dirk; 5 daughters; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

Barb loved spending time with her family, caring for her pets, and gardening. She was always willing to help anyone who was in need. Barb lived a life full of love for her family and she will be greatly missed.

No services will be held. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
