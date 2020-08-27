Barbara "Barb" Parsons
Great Falls - Barbara "Barb" Parsons, 64, passed away on July 15, 2020 in Great Falls, surrounded by her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, Dirk; 5 daughters; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Barb loved spending time with her family, caring for her pets, and gardening. She was always willing to help anyone who was in need. Barb lived a life full of love for her family and she will be greatly missed.
No services will be held. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
