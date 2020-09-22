Barbara Ruth Hillstand Reavley
Great Falls - The world lost a beautiful soul Saturday, September 19, 2020, but heaven gained the most amazing angel! Barbara passed away a few weeks shy of her 99th birthday. This gentle woman of great faith who lived the gospel values daily, was known to her family and friends as a most loving and kind person.
Barbara was born on October 17, 1921, to Walter and Mayro Hillstrand. She lived her life in Great Falls where she graduated from Great Falls High School in 1939. She met her husband, Ray Reavley, in the choir at Central Christian Church and married in the church on April 21, 1940. They continued to share their love of music throughout their lives. Together they raised four children.
She had many interests including music. She was secretary for the Community Concert Association. She loved collecting, making dolls, and participating in the doll club. She was an expert knitter creating many heirloom quality beautiful sweaters, baby blankets, and booties. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed meeting regularly with her friends to play. She had a love for animals and had many different pets in her lifetime. Barbara received her love of reading from her father. Even after macular degeneration claimed her eyesight, she continued to be a voracious reader utilizing "talking books."
Her greatest love was for all the little children she taught in her preschool classes for over thirty years. She loved with gentle kindness the hundreds of wee ones attending her nursery school first begun in her home, and later moved to Central Christian Church. Her example inspired several granddaughters to become teachers.
Barbara was a gentle soul, never known to raise her voice in anger. Her generous heart welcomed each new member into her ever growing family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was affectionally known as "Grandmother Barbara" to her ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
She is survived by her four children, Andrea (Mike) Annau of Kalispell, Alan (Terri) Reavley of Great Falls, Susan (Alan) Taylor, Condon, and Bill (Billie) Reavley all of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Michelle (Mike Root) Annau, Nathlie Annau, Peter (Stephanie), Anne Marie (Josh Haemmerle), Sarah (Tim Harrington), Andrew, Rebecca (Brad Ditter), Mark, Seth (Chris), and Kyle Reavley; great-grandchildren, Connor Cassidy, Joseph and Elizabeth Reavley, Simon and Carter Hanson, Jake (Joele), Jordyn, and Erin Haemmerle, Nicholas, Jackson, and Anna Harrington, Delaney, Nolan and Nash Ditter, Miles and Abagail Reavley, Calvin (Madelyn) and Colton (Maddy) Root, and Maxwell and Henry Sellards; and life-long friend and sister, Bette Forsyth of Great Falls and her children, Kerry, Tom and George.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2002; parents, great-granddaughter, Tricia Cassidy; niece, Shelly Forsyth; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family is so very grateful to Susan who has cared for her mother these past eighteen years in her home with such tender love and devotion.
A celebration of her life is planned for June 2021, at Central Christian Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.