Benjamin E. Shaulis
Great Falls - Benjamin Earl Shaulis, 27, of Great Falls, unexpectedly passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 3, 2019, at Benefis Emergency Center with his Mommy and Daddy by his side. Although Ben had recently been diagnosed with cancer, he had successfully undergone two surgeries and completed chemo in a short period of time. His recovery was going great and he was doing really well. While he had some tough days, he was a total trooper and never complained. Ben's giant, loving, kind heart malfunctioned Thursday morning. Ben had attended basketball practice Tuesday evening and did great. The loss of Ben has taken everyone by complete surprise.
Ben was born October 15, 1991, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey to Janet and Brad Shaulis. Although Ben was born with Down Syndrome, there was never ever anything down about him. Ben was pure joy. Mom and Dad proudly brought him home to the USA just after his 1st birthday. Ben was honored to be an Air Force Brat and was great at adapting to change. Besides Turkey, Ben has lived in Great Falls and Las Vegas NV before returning to Great Falls in 2008.
Ben attended many schools throughout the years beginning at Chief Joseph Elementary, then Paris Gibson Middle School (both in Great Falls), Clifford Findlay Middle School and Mojave High in Las Vegas, and graduated from Great Falls High School. Ben went on to attend the Secondary Life Skills Program at Paris Gibson Education Center.
Ben liked everything and was game for trying it all. He was a great eater but his favorites were Cheetos with Sunny D; M & M's, Sprite, cookies, cupcakes and above all else, PIZZA! Ben loved Friday Pizza Night.
Ben was adventurous and athletic. He was very involved in Special Olympics with his Wild Hornets team, earning 30 medals. Ben was an excellent swimmer, runner and hoops player. Throughout the years, Ben also participated in bocce, softball throw, turbo throw and kayaking. In April 2013, Ben had the privilege of lighting the Special Olympics Torch for the Charles Russell Area Spring Games with the GFPD. While Ben loved competing, his favorite parts of the Special Olympics Games were the carnivals. Especially the dancing. Ben LOVED to dance. The Chicken Dance, The Macarena and YMCA were his favorites.
Ben's interests included fishing, camping, hiking (always the trail leader), tubing and swimming. He was also a fantastic bowler and loved being a part of his CP Bowling league. At home, Ben could be found putting together puzzles while watching DVD's. He had an amazing gift for puzzles. Sesame Street DVD's were his favorite. Recent favorites were the movie "Sing" and all of the "Toy Story" movies. Ben was an avid reader and loved doing karaoke.
Ben had a great work ethic, and worked several part time jobs. Most significantly, he enjoyed the print shop at GFPS district office and the UPS store on 10th Ave. S. Paper shredding was his specialty.
Ben had a very special and unique bond with his brother, Spencer. While Ben was the elder, there was never any doubt that Spencer was in charge. The devotion Spencer had to his big brother is indescribable. Given the choice to do something fun with Mom and Dad, or stay home with Spencer, his brother always won. By a landslide. Ben was extremely fortunate to have such a tremendous advocate in his brother, Spencer.
Ben arrived to heaven into the loving arms of his Grandpa Wayne, Grandma MaryJean, Grandma Terry, Aunt Lori, Uncle Dennis, Uncle Calvin, and Uncle Marvin.
Left behind in shock and overwhelming sadness are his Mommy and Daddy; brother, Spencer; his beloved puppy, Emma, all of Great Falls; Grandpa Shaulis of Blaine, WA; Aunty Brenda (Rick) Sturrock of Blaine, WA, Aunty Denise Lutes of Glen Carbo, IL., Aunty Donda Peterson of Arlington WA, Aunty Tami (Mike) Giovani of Olympia WA; Aunt Judy Hamilton of Seattle WA; Uncle Glenn (Marybeth) Hamilton of Bend OR; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to recognize the following people who have touched our lives through their interaction with our Ben. There have been so many who have come into our lives. All have shown Ben nothing but love and support. Therapists, teachers, para-professionals, job coaches, and Special Olympics coaches who treated Ben as if he were their own. The paramedics and fire crew along with the team in the ER who tried so hard to save our Ben, your efforts are appreciated. Finally the medical team that recently and briefly touched our lives. Dr. Herring, Dr. Seal and Dr. Warr for being so kind and patient with Ben and his parents. Patsy, Meghan, Kensie, and Sydney our love and appreciation for how you treated not only Ben, but Mom and Dad cannot be explained. Ben loved you ladies so very much. You will forever have a very special place in our hearts. Thank you.
With appreciation, the family asks that donations be made in Ben's memory to Special Olympics of Montana (3117 5th Ave North, Great Falls, MT 59401).
Miss you Ben Bunny, more than words can say.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Paris Gibson Learning Center.
