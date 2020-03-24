Resources
Benjamin Walter

Benjamin Walter Obituary
Benjamin Walter

Prairie Elk Colony - It is with a heavy Heart and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather; Brother, Uncle and Friend. He had a three day battle with a bowel instruction.

Ben Walter was born on May 1, 1941 to Elias and Susie Walter at the King Ranch Colony. He moved to Surprise Creek Colony near Stanford in 1963. Where he lived till 2006 and then moved to Prairie Elk Colony near Wolf Point, MT till his passing.

Ben leaves behind to mourn his beloved wife Rachel, his beloved daughter Diane and Son-in-Law Toby Walter; three grandsons: Caleb, Ryan, and Tristan, two grand-daughters: Rachel and Haley and his beloved Rose.

Also his sister Mary Walter and brothers: Darius(Annie), Paul(Rachel), Joe(Annie) and David(Susanna) and many nieces and nephews.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents Elias and Susie, brothers Eli(Ann)and Leonard and by his sister Rachel. A baby son Eli Phillip and a baby daughter Lois Marie.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
