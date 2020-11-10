Bernard "Bernie" Allen Bishop
Great Falls - Bernard "Bernie" Allen Bishop passed away November 8, 2020. Bernie is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty; sister, Beverly (Pat); six children, LeRoy (Wendy), Cindi (Terry-deceased), Richard (Diane), Russell, Susan (Jim), and Gina (James); ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special extended family, Dee and Sherrie.
Bernie was born September 14, 1937, to Bernard "Barney" and Alice Bishop in Webster, Wisconsin. Bernie's family moved to Portland Oregon which is where he grew up. He went into the Air Force in 1955, and was later stationed in Great Falls where he lived for the rest of his life. In 1958, he met Betty Rassier whom he married on October 3, 1959. In the early 1960's Bernie began his apprenticeship as an electrician at the Smelter, and began his lifelong association with the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Union. When the Smelter closed, he took his Journeyman Electrician's License "on the road."
For the next 40+ years he traveled the United States plying his trade. Bernie would buy a big cheap car and all his traveling buddies, usually the crew he was working with, and carpool to their out of town jobs until that car died. Then he would just buy another and repeat. Bernie was always up for a road trip. He had no problem traveling 120 miles for a taco or a race. He was the "car guy." He was one of the original members of the Classic Car Club, Central Montana Timing Association (CMTA), and the Other Guys Car Club. He also belonged to the National Hot Rod Association and the International Car Club Association. Bernie was very active with many types of car racing. He never did the actual driving, however, his support and commentary were integral. He supported all types of racing from drag racing to stock cars to the setting of speed records on the Bonneville Salt Flats with his good friend Gene Burkland's car.
Bernie will be cremated and no services are scheduled. A memorial service honoring Bernie's life will be held in the spring, tentatively on Sunday May 30th 2021. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
