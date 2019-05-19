|
|
Bernard "Scherm" Schermele
GREAT FALLS - Bernard Schermele, 85, of Great Falls MT, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born July 30, 1933, to William and Lucy Schermele, he called Great Falls home his whole life. Scherm graduated from Central Catholic High School, and was drafted by the US Army where he served as a tank commander till 1955.
After his service, he returned to Great Falls and met the love of his life, Jodi. They married in 1958, and spent 60 years together raising their family.
He was a skilled carpenter and ran his own general construction business, Schermele Inc. Examples of his craftsmanship may be seen throughout Great Falls. During his career, he was past president of the Home Builders Assoc. He was also a long time member of Meadowlark CC, and volunteered time and resources to many non-profit organizations and community beautification projects. He was also an avid and talented wood carver.
Scherm was an avid snow skier, and spent many fun, memorable days at the hill teaching his three daughters to ski and spending time with family and friends. The family spent many happy hours at the family cabin in Monarch. Family camping trips were also a favorite pastime. Other hobbies included hunting, golfing and boating.
Scherm is survived by his wife, Jodi; daughters, Theresa (Brian) Pedersen, Linda (Dan) Batista, and Sandra (Curtis) Goldtrap; grandchildren Stephanie, Lindsay (Scott Audet), Chris, and Hollie; siblings Patti "Pat" Tracy and Jim Schermele; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bill and Dickie; sister Joan; nephew Chad Tracy; sister-in-law Sally Schermele; and brother-in-law Chick Nebel.
Scherm will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held in Great Falls at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St S Great Falls, MT 59405 or Central Catholic High School, 2800 18 Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Condolences and memories to the family may be posted at www.schniderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019