Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Black Eagle Community Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schermele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Scherm" Schermele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard "Scherm" Schermele Obituary
Bernard "Scherm" Schermele

GREAT FALLS - Bernard Schermele, 85, of Great Falls, passed away May 13, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm at the Black Eagle Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 or Central Catholic High School football team, 2800 18th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from July 21 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now