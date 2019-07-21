|
Bernard "Scherm" Schermele
GREAT FALLS - Bernard Schermele, 85, of Great Falls, passed away May 13, 2019. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm at the Black Eagle Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 or Central Catholic High School football team, 2800 18th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from July 21 to July 24, 2019