Bernice Boucher
Conrad - Bernice Boucher, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2019. She passed away at her farmhouse in Conrad.
Memorial services will be held Monday, October 7, at 2:00PM at the Pondera Valley Lutheran Church. A reception at the Conrad Moose Lodge will follow the burial.
Bernice was born on January 25, 1924 in Fowler, Colorado to Carl and Grace Jensen. She was their only child. Bernice spent her early years in Colorado and was married on June 25, 1943 to Don Britton in Pueblo, CO. They later divorced.
She moved to Great Falls in 1944 and lived there until 1971, when she married Bob Boucher. Bob and Bernice lived on the Boucher farm west of Conrad until Bob died in 1990. Bernice continued living at the farm until her death.
Before moving to Conrad, Bernice had been employed at the Deaconess and Columbus Hospitals and the McGregor Clinic. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed dancing with Bob and later with partner, Tony Smerker. Bernice was a member of the Women of the Moose, Conrad Garden Club, Black Angus Association, and Pondera Valley Lutheran Church.
One of the highlights of her life was taking part in the Montana Centennial Cattle Drive of 1989. She recounted the trip in her own words on tape. Bob and Bernice loved to travel.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; 2 infant sons, Ronald and Donald; 2 daughters, Susan (Robert) Clark, Sharron (Vincent) Ries; grandson, Paul Mosley; great granddaughter, Alexis Clark; and stepson, Gary Boucher.
Survivors include daughters, Ruth (Eldon) Stompro and Donna (Jerry) Hepp; partner, Tony Smerker; 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; and her companion, Scooter.
Memorials can be made in Bernice and Scooter's name to the McLean Animal Adoption Center, 900 25th Ave NE, Great Falls, 59404.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019