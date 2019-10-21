|
|
Bette Platisha
Great Falls - Bette L. (Konesky) Platisha, 96, of Great Falls passed away October 19, 2019 at Peace Hospice after breaking her hip in a fall 3 days earlier. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 27 from 5-7 pm at O'Connor Funeral Home. Funeral liturgy will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th Street So, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Bette was born November 26, 1922 in Stockett, MT to Joseph and Ann (Evanko) Konesky. Her mother died when she was seven years old, and she and her younger sister Donna went to live on the Konesky Homestead Ranch. She was raised by her grandparents, aunts, and uncles and came to Great Falls, graduating from first the Ursuline Academy and then Great Falls High School in 1941. She met Joe Platisha, known as Jeff, at an Eden dance. They married in Louisiana in 1943 while Joe was training in the Army. When Joe was in Europe liberating the concentration camps, Bette came back to Great Falls and worked at the Club Cafeteria.
After the war a daughter, Cheryl, was born in 1946 and a son, Jeff, in 1948. In 1954 she returned to work at Rexall Drug Pharmacy and later worked in retail at the Style Shop, retiring in 1980. Bette loved beautiful clothes, and she and her daughter enjoyed the benefits of her job at the Style Shop! The family spent many vacations at Swan Lake. Joe and Bette later had a cabin near Lincoln, MT and snowbirded to Yuma, AZ for many years. Bette lost her husband of 73 years in 2016 and continued to live on her own until April of this year when she moved to Beehive Assisted Living.
Bette was a 64 year member of Holy Family/Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a gracious, stylish lady and a supportive and loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma who loved spending time, when possible, casino gambling.
She is survived by her sisters Donna Osweiler, Barbara Maurer and Colleen Konesky, all of Great Falls; daughter Cheryl Patton; son Jeff (Millie) Platisha all of Great Falls; granddaughters Molly (Justin) Mosness of Montana City, and Sarah Bruskotter of Portland, OR.; grandson Brian Platisha of Great Falls; great- grandchildren Camryn and Dylan Mosness; nieces Connie (Ron) Rust, Betty Jo (Mike) Monroe, Dona (John) Davison and nephew, Mike (Michele) Osweiler and many Konesky cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and stepmom, Ethel Konesky, a brother Donald and a nephew, Rich (Barb) Osweiler.
Bette and her family would like to thank Beehive Sage Home for their competent and respectful assistance these past six months. We would also extend to The Hospice House our gratitude for the wonderfully compassionate care given Bette and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th Street So, Great Falls, MT 59405; Peace Hospice Residential Facility, Benefis Foundation, 1200 25th St. S, Great Falls, MT 59405 or Great Falls Public Library Foundation, PO Box 742, Great Falls, MT 59403.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019