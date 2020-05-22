|
|
Bettie Mae Shortridge
Great Falls - Bettie Mae MacDonald Shortridge, 93, of Great Falls, passed away on the evening of May 18th, 2020 in the comforts of her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 1, 1927 in Havre, MT to Les and Vi MacDonald, growing up with three brothers and four sisters. Bettie married her husband of 73 years, Richard (Dick) C. Shortridge on May 9, 1944 in Missoula. They lived in Bozeman while Dick split his time attending Montana State University and ranching in Augusta. Bettie worked as a cook in the Great Falls Public Schools and for many years as the beauty consultant at the Merle Norman Studios. She was famous for being a gracious host and wonderful cook to all comers at their cabin in Lincoln. She and Dick spent Twenty-five wonderful years as snowbirds at their winter home in Yuma, AZ. Bettie loved to golf and spent many wonderful hours under the sun on the courses in Yuma. Her most memorable win coming after beating her sister for the championship.
She is survived by her sister, Jackie Barham; sons, Richard D. Shortridge and Ron G. Shortridge; daughter, Leslie Alexander; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Bettie was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020