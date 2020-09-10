Betty 'Jo' Bennett Coon



Great Falls - Betty 'Jo' Bennett Coon died April 27, 2020 at the Benefis Senior Care Center in Great Falls, where she received loving care by the staff for three years. She was born September 13, 1931 to Alvin Carson and Janet Weller Bennett in Beckley, West Virginia. She shared many family memories, recipes and tall tales about growing up in the mountains of West Virginia and swimming in the Greenbrier River. As a student at Concord College, Betty Jo met and married Richard 'Dick' Coon on May 2, 1953. They relocated to Missoula where Dick studied creative writing at UM. Jo and Dick were divorced in 1976.



Throughout her life, Jo had a keen appreciation for great food, adventuresome travel, the cats in her life and all things beautiful. She maintained a charming, wooded yard with a prize-winning raspberry patch. Jo was a fine photographer. Her forte and her favorite works were unposed portraits in black and white shot in natural light. She did her own film developing and printing, as well. Jo was a skilled seamstress who made or modified patterns to suit her style preferences; sometimes classic, sometimes on the cutting-edge. Her fabulous pale pink, silk wedding dress was one of her original designs that she sewed herself. Jo's creativity and resourcefulness knew no bounds. She repurposed funky, abandoned objects to build new, functional items. Jo was an avid supporter of the arts and volunteered for many community projects. One of her favorites was Preservation Cascade's effort to restore the 10th Avenue Bridge.



Jo was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Bennett. She is survived by her daughters Lindy Coon, Laura Overturf and husband Richard Overturf, grandsons Lewis Wandke, Douglas Wandke and wife Kelsey Wandke, great grandchildren Lillianna Wandke, Lukas Wandke and Ernie Murphy (Megan and Ross Murphy). She is also survived by her dearest friend, Andree Deligdisch.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store