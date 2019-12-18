Services
Schnider Funeral Home
Betty E. Craven Obituary
Great Falls - Betty Elaine Craven, 75 of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2019, at peace hospice after a short battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Betty was born on October 23, 1944, in Great Falls. She was the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn Boles. She was born and raised in Great Falls where she met and married her husband, Ron Craven. Because of Ronnie's job, they spent many years in Cutbank, MT, and later Lewistown, MT before they moved backed to Great Falls. There Ronnie went to work civil service at Malmstrom AFB until his passing in 1992.

Betty loved fishing and was an avid bowler. She worked at Skyway bowl and Murphy's Bowling alley. Her true passion was playing woman's slow pitch softball for over 40 years. But above all, the loves of her life were her grandkids.

Betty is survived by her brother, Eddie Boles Jr.; son, Eddie Boles and his wife Casey Boles; and grandsons, Deakin, Aidin, and Cruz Boles; and extended family of nieces; nephews; great nephews; and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marion, Maxine, Bonnie, and Bubs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute of Great Falls.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
