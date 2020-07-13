Betty Ella Trebesch Schultz
Great Falls - Betty Ella Trebesch Schultz passed away peacefully July 10, 2020. Betty was born in Great Falls Montana on June 12, 1931. She was the second child to Oscar and Mary Trebesch. Betty was raised on the farm in Dutton, Montana and graduated "Class of 49." She went on to college, later married, but it ended in divorce. A single mother of two, Betty "dug in her heels and pulled up her bootstraps." She loved being a bookkeeper, but never lost her love of farming. There wasn't a truck or tractor she couldn't drive. She was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church. She loved painting, sewing, gardening, baking with the grandkids, and spending time with friends at the Dutton Senior Center. Betty had a heart of gold and a wit that made you smile.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Trebesch, father Oscar Trebesch; brother, Boyd Trebesch; great-nephew, Tyson Trebesch; and granddaughter Amber Whitaker. She is survived by her children, Lavonne (Darrell) Whitaker, Richard (Cherise) Schultz; sister-in-law, Marcile Trebesch; six grandchildren Leaha, Eric, Adam, Jeramy, Christine, and Nicholas; three great-grandsons, Cole, Bailey, and Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is to be held July 18, 2020, at the Dutton Cemetery in Dutton, Montana at 2:00 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Dutton Park following the service. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
