Betty Hollingsworth
Great Falls - Mom entered Benefis last week for a heart by-pass surgery, there were complications, and she made it to the ICU. As she entered the hospital during this COVID-19, it felt like we were kids again afraid for our mother. Mom was scared but soon was laughing and the nurses and doctors became her family when her kids and husband could not visit.
Throughout our lives, we kids would joke that one or the other of us was "the favorite" of our mom. Most times the girls would point the finger at Jim since he was the only boy. However, we all felt like "the favorite" of our mom. When we were little and fell down, her love healed us. When we failed, her love dried our tears. When we were scared, her love made us brave. She taught us how to laugh to cry, and about real strength and courage. She taught us how to fall down and get back up.
Betty was a wonderful cook, baker, and seamstress. Her Christmas goody boxes were legendary. Betty was a Cub Scout den mother and a 4H leader in her years spent in Sand Coulee. She was a good friend to many and known to some as one of the "dancers." She gave back to the community through her activities with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Vets club.
Sunday morning on a beautiful sunny day Betty Underwood Hollingsworth quietly went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81. Betty leaves her husband, David Hollingsworth; children; Jim (Peggy) Underwood, Franki (John) Underwood-Behnke, Karla (Tony) Ellis; step-children, Brett (Chris) Hollingsworth and Damian Hollingsworth; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two dog babies, Rudy and Toby.
Betty grew up the baby of 3 girls all born to Clement and Myrtle (Johnson) Verschure. Her sisters were Phyllis (Marven) Verschure Thompson and Clarice (Tom) Verschure Lietz. They were all born and raised in Devils Lake, North Dakota. All her sisters and parents have passed, and she greets them now in heaven.
She and David Hollingsworth were married on July 22, 1995. They had many years together traveling to Arizona, enjoying David's racing, and taking trips to Las Vegas.
A special thanks to Benefis East ICU for their wonderful care of our beautiful mom. The doctors, Dr. Williams and Dr. Gray, the nurses and support staff showed our mom such compassion and love. Our family is eternally grateful for your care.
Mom, thanks for making us all feel like "the favorite".
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020