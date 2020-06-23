Betty J. Ammondson
Great Falls - Betty (Snider) Ammondson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her home on June 19, 2020. She will be remembered for her loving heart, generosity, compassion and faith in her God.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held for the family on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church. For those wishing to view the service, it will be live streamed via Faith Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m.
Betty was born October 31, 1931, in Terry, Montana. She moved with her family to the Greenfield Bench when she was six years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Ammondson, in 1951, and they both moved to Great Falls to start their lasting legacy to the community and family. She was a homemaker raising her three daughters, Deb, Pam and Rhonda, and participating in many school, civic, and church activities.
She enjoyed raising her family, traveling with Curtis, walking, cross country skiing, and swimming in Great Falls, Neihart, and at the family cabin on Flathead Lake. She loved to entertain and made many fast friends with her 50 year participation in the AR chapter of PEO, Travel club, her bridge group, Malmstrom Air Force Base Military Affairs, and Co-commanders.
Many of her co-commanders and their families continue to be in touch and are still life-long friends of Betty and her family. She also loved to have "hat parties" with her friends when wearing hats became unstylish. Even with her declining health she loved talking to all of her friends and as was able to participate in PEO, travel club, play bridge at Dante's twice a month, and attend church weekly.
Betty served on the Our Savior's Lutheran Church Council, was the past PTA president at Lincoln Elementary School, was on the Eighth District Youth Guidance Home board of directors, and a current member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Pam (June 16, 2020); her husband of 60 years, Curtis; and her parents, Chauncey and Shirley Snider.
Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Deb and Rhonda; son-in-law, Karl Kachigan; grandsons, Todd Anderson, Ross Anderson and Peter Kachigan; sisters, Cora Salmonson, Roberta Schenk, and Mary Olson; brothers-in-law, Ralph Ammondson and Lester Ammondson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered across the United States.
She was a positive influence on her family and friends even in declining health. She will be long remembered for her famous huckleberry pies and beautiful smile. She was and always will be a shining star to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Benefis Foundation Women and Children's center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Great Falls - Betty (Snider) Ammondson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her home on June 19, 2020. She will be remembered for her loving heart, generosity, compassion and faith in her God.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held for the family on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church. For those wishing to view the service, it will be live streamed via Faith Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m.
Betty was born October 31, 1931, in Terry, Montana. She moved with her family to the Greenfield Bench when she was six years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Ammondson, in 1951, and they both moved to Great Falls to start their lasting legacy to the community and family. She was a homemaker raising her three daughters, Deb, Pam and Rhonda, and participating in many school, civic, and church activities.
She enjoyed raising her family, traveling with Curtis, walking, cross country skiing, and swimming in Great Falls, Neihart, and at the family cabin on Flathead Lake. She loved to entertain and made many fast friends with her 50 year participation in the AR chapter of PEO, Travel club, her bridge group, Malmstrom Air Force Base Military Affairs, and Co-commanders.
Many of her co-commanders and their families continue to be in touch and are still life-long friends of Betty and her family. She also loved to have "hat parties" with her friends when wearing hats became unstylish. Even with her declining health she loved talking to all of her friends and as was able to participate in PEO, travel club, play bridge at Dante's twice a month, and attend church weekly.
Betty served on the Our Savior's Lutheran Church Council, was the past PTA president at Lincoln Elementary School, was on the Eighth District Youth Guidance Home board of directors, and a current member of Faith Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Pam (June 16, 2020); her husband of 60 years, Curtis; and her parents, Chauncey and Shirley Snider.
Betty is survived by her loving daughters, Deb and Rhonda; son-in-law, Karl Kachigan; grandsons, Todd Anderson, Ross Anderson and Peter Kachigan; sisters, Cora Salmonson, Roberta Schenk, and Mary Olson; brothers-in-law, Ralph Ammondson and Lester Ammondson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered across the United States.
She was a positive influence on her family and friends even in declining health. She will be long remembered for her famous huckleberry pies and beautiful smile. She was and always will be a shining star to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Benefis Foundation Women and Children's center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.