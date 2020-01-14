|
Betty J. Dirkes
Fairfield - Betty J. Dirkes died peacefully on January 9, 2020, at the age of 91 at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau. Betty was born on March 5, 1928 in McIntosh, SD to Spener and Ethel (Haugland) Dahl. She was eldest of four children. She spent the majority of her years in Fairfield, a small town she dearly loved. Betty graduated from high school there in 1946 at a school where her father served as first superintendent. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and sang in the Concordia Choir. Music became one of Betty's deepest and lifelong loves. In August of 1948 she married her childhood sweetheart Jim Dirkes. They began a local service station in that year and expanded it to a GM car dealership in 1962. This facility serves Teton County to this day. Betty was the bookkeeper for their business. She also raised four children during these years: Brenda, Darcy, Bob, and Casey. She never missed a piano recital and attended most ball games for "her kids". This habit extended even for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty's first value was her family. In mid-life she learned to play the organ and became the church organist at Grace Lutheran Church. She sang in the community choir, crocheted hundreds of afghans, tended her many flower gardens, loved her pets and belonged to local clubs. Betty took up the game of golf and helped establish the Rally for the Cure golf tournament. She and Jim traveled in Italy, Austria, Spain, Mexico and Aruba before Jim's untimely death in 1992. Never one to despair, Betty kept Jim in her heart and moved on to live life fully and establish new interests. Her son Casey helped her remain in the family home for the next twenty five years. Most of all Betty was a support and person of guidance for her five grandchildren: Nikki Lewis, Kari (Chris) Christiansen, Kelli (Tony) Hershey, Ryan (Anna) Dirkes, and Linsey Dirkes. She also dearly loved her 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is survived by her four children: Casey Dirkes, Darcy (Gene) Lewis, Bob (Claudia) Dirkes and Brenda (Steve) Oreskovich. The family wishes to thank the attentive staff at Front Range Assisted Living Center for two years of extraordinary care. They also wish to thank Benefis Teton Medical Center for helping Betty pass peacefully. Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in the spring. Though Betty loved flowers, the family suggests memorials to a or to Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020