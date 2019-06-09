|
|
Betty Jean (Rush) Guderjahn
Great Falls - Born in Rollette County, North Dakota on January 5, 1944 to Elmer and Sylvia Rush, Betty was the fourth of five children. Betty moved to Montana with Ron, where they married on November 30, 1962. Betty was a homemaker and mother to four children. After her husband retired, Ron and Betty enjoyed being a part of the Rambling Sam's RV Club and spending their winters in Arizona. Following Ron's passing, Betty continued to winter in Arizona with her many friends and family, where she enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and quilting. She enjoyed the "gypsy life," as she called it, spending summers in Great Falls, winters in Mesa and extended stops in the spring and fall in Longmont and Rapid City.
Betty purchased a permanent winter home in Arizona and moved to Longmont as her summer home in 2018. She was awaiting the arrival of her great-grandson in Longmont when she was diagnosed in October. However, she was able to enjoy spending much time with the newest member of her family, make a final trip to Arizona and enjoy visits from all of her children while fighting her battle with cancer.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ron. She is survived by her four children, Tim Guderjahn (Sandy) of Great Falls, Montana, Kim Guderjahn Shallue (Steve) of Mesa, Arizona, Matthew Guderjahn (Ginger) of Longmont, Colorado, Daniel Guderjahn of Rapid City, South Dakota; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, and a grandchild.
At her request, a memorial service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Falls, Montana on July 6th at 10 AM with a reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Internment will take place in the afternoon for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Betty Guderjahn to the or the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center of Longmont.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019