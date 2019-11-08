|
Betty Jean Martin
Great Falls - Betty Jean Martin, 88, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 6, 2019, with her daughters at her side at Park Place Nursing Home.
A private family memorial will be held with inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Betty was born November 28, 1930, to Mike and Susie (Schlotthauer) on the Beslanowitch farm between Park City and Laurel, MT. Her father Mike delivered her; after all, he had "delivered many calves on his farm!". She was wedded to Paul Joseph Erler, Jr. (deceased) and they had four children. On May 8, 1962, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wesley John Martin (deceased).Together they also had a daughter.
Betty's mother raised turkeys on the farm to pay for her daughters' education. At the time, Carroll College was an all-male school. Betty was among the first female class. Betty shared many stories of the priests required adjustment to teaching females in their once all-male classrooms, including always being called to answer questions as "Mr. Beslanowitch". Betty was a former member of the Nursing Association. Her nursing career included hospitals, the Veterans Administration, Galen, and many more. She finished her career as a night supervisor at Deaconess Skilled Nursing Center. Betty's favorite job was serving as a night supervisor at Warm Springs. She loved walking the buildings to make her rounds. Betty's heart was with working with seniors.
Betty loved dancing. She shared wonderful stories of barn dances on the farm. She enjoyed reading, walking, camping, and fishing. She and Wes were avid campers when they retired.
She is survived by children, Debra (Don) Isenblatter, Theresa (Tim) Culliton, Mark Erler, Patricia (Rick) Ford, and Cheryl McDaniel; sister Francis (Jim) Huff; grandchildren, Ryan (Kala) Ford, Jessica Broadwater Erler, Adrienne Culliton, Emily (Gage) Josi, Andrew (Sarah) Ford, Olivia McDaniel, Robyn (Rick) Mohs; five great-grandchildren; and too many nieces and nephews to name who loved and respected her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Susie (Schlotthauer) Beslanowitch; siblings, Woodrow Beslanowitch, and Margaret (Burwin) Hayes; and grandson, Zach Culliton.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in her name to the Diabetes Foundation.
