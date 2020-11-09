Betty Jean Pfeifer
Cut Bank - Betty Jean (Heller) Pfeifer, 91, died of natural causes Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank. Betty was born February 4, 1929 in Almena, Norton County, Kansas to Oscar Grant and Osa Merle (Boatman) Heller. She graduated with Honors from Almena High School at the age of 16. She attended Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas where she earned a provisional elementary education teaching license. She taught for a short time in a country school outside Almena.
Betty married Paul Edwin Pfeifer on June 23, 1947 in Hays, KS. They were married 40 years before Paul passed August 16, 1987. They were blessed with 8 children - Rosanne Marie, Carol Ann, Julia Ann, Edwin Eugene, Shirley Ann, Patricia Ann, Peter, and Pauline Ann.
Besides loving her own children, she did childcare for many other children in the community before going to work at Safeway Foods. She then worked at Good & Tabaracci later known as Tabaracci & Wells until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed summers at Flathead Lake at the family cabin. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, and making popcorn balls. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, St. Margaret's Catholic Guild, Cut Bank Women's Club, and the Pink Ladies. She enjoyed being a reading buddy at HC Davis school and especially enjoyed the Cut Bank Middle School Student Council having lunch with the residents at the Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Maxine Helen Bean; two sons; and son-in-law, Thomas M. Jones. She is survived by one brother, Donald (Carol Jean) Heller of Salina, KS; 6 daughters, Rosanne Jones of Polson, Carol Wadman of Billings, Julia (John) McCafferty of Belt, Shirley (Scott) Gage of Cut Bank, Patricia (Thomas) Fleming of Fallon, NV, and Pauline "Sissy" Nygaard of Cut Bank; 18 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are her grandsons James Fleming, Jared Gage, Blake Wadman, Michael Jones, Nolan Fleming, Ryan Gage, Paul Ray Fleming, Derek Wadman and Reid Gage. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.
Funeral mass will be held today at 10:00 AM at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Cut Bank. ZOOM link can be found and condolences can be made on Betty's memorial page at www.asperfh.com
.