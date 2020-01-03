|
|
Betty Jean (Berg) Raunig
Billings - Betty Jean (Berg) Raunig passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Jan. 1, 2020, at the RiverStone Hospice House in Billings, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on June 8, 1936 to Emmers and Elsie (Hochberger) Berg in Havre. Betty was a 1955 graduate of Chester High School, where she was active as a cheerleader, majorette, state twirling champion and saxophone player in the band. Following high school, she graduated from the Dakota Business College in Fargo, North Dakota.
She married Donald Raunig on June 30, 1956, in Havre, and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. She was blessed with three devoted children, Denise, Donna and Dean. She tragically lost Donna in a car accident in 1992. We rejoice that they are now reunited. Don and Betty spent much of their married life living in Chester, where they purchased the Chester Motors Ford dealership in 1970. Betty and Don enjoyed many trips courtesy of Ford over the years, including Hawaii, Netherlands, Belgium, London and Mexico.While in Chester, Betty was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, participating in WELCA, Altar Guild and teaching Sunday School. They sold their home in Chester and moved to Billings in 2010 to be near their son and his family. Her three grandsons were a constant source of delight for her and she loved being a part of their lives.
Betty is survived by her husband, Don of Billings; daughter Denise Raunig (Kevin McDonald) of Medina, Minnesota; son Dean (Jill) of Billings; and three grandsons, Blake Johnson of Minneapolis, and Peyton and Caden Raunig of Billings; sister Beverly (Gary) Violett of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna and her parents, Emmers and Elsie Berg.
She will be missed greatly but is now safe at home with Jesus. A special thank you to RiverStone Hospice House for their kindness and gentle care and support during her final days.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to RiverStone Hospice House, or donor's choice. A celebration of her life and interment of her ashes will be held at the Chester cemetery later in the spring.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020