|
|
Betty Joyce Doreen Bestwina
Great Falls - Betty Joyce Doreen Bestwina of Great Falls passed away on August 22, 2019. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. No services are planned.
Betty was born on June 11, 1928, in Great Falls to Fred and Alta Walden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Bestwina. She is survived by her brother, Russell (Joanne) Walden; son, Ron (Linda Halvorson); daughters, Lori and Patti (Jonathan) Bodine; 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019