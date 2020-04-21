|
Betty Montgomery
LEWISTOWN - Betty Joy Montgomery, 87, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A (Private Family-Only) Mass will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Rite of Committal will be at the Sweet Grass Cemetery, Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Limited guests, social distancing required).
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020