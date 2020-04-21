Services
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 538-8755
Committal
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Sweet Grass Cemetery
LEWISTOWN - Betty Joy Montgomery, 87, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. A (Private Family-Only) Mass will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Rite of Committal will be at the Sweet Grass Cemetery, Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Limited guests, social distancing required).

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Betty's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
