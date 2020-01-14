|
Beulah June Parpart
Beulah June Parpart, age 88, formerly of Fort Peck, Montana, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veteran's Home in Glendive, Montana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Private interment services will be held Galpin Church Cemetery in Valley County, Montana. Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020