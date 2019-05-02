Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Frankovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Frankovich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Ann Frankovich Obituary
Beverly Ann Frankovich

Great Falls - Beverly Ann Frankovich, 85 of Great Falls, passed away on April 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Beverly was born in Manistique, Michigan on December 11, 1933 to Lawrence and Grace Tennant. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Frankovich; daughter Donna Whitney of Great Falls, MT; sons Rick Frankovich of Nampa, Idaho, and Pat Frankovich of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters Shirley Patz and Patricia Smith; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now