Beverly Ann Frankovich
Great Falls - Beverly Ann Frankovich, 85 of Great Falls, passed away on April 28, 2019. A graveside service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Beverly was born in Manistique, Michigan on December 11, 1933 to Lawrence and Grace Tennant. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Frankovich; daughter Donna Whitney of Great Falls, MT; sons Rick Frankovich of Nampa, Idaho, and Pat Frankovich of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters Shirley Patz and Patricia Smith; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 2, 2019