Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Rodger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Rodger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Rodger Obituary
Beverly J. Rodger

Great Falls - Beverly Joyce Rodger, 88, of Great Falls, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020, due to complications from a stroke.

Beverly was born April 28, 1931, in Bainville, MT. She was one of twelve children born to Harry and Sophie Torgerson. Bev moved to Great Falls in 1950, where she met John Rodger while they both worked for Pinski Plumbing. They married in 1958 and were married for 60 years at the time of John's passing in 2019. Bev worked in the school lunch program and also in the kitchen of the Cascade County nursing home until she retired.

Bev was very caring, thoughtful, fun loving, and adored by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She was their greatest cheerleader in any activity they participated in. Her grandsons have fond memories of the dozens of Christmas cookies she would bake and the family dinners she lovingly prepared. At family gatherings, she was always the life of the party!

Bev is survived by her sons, Scott (Joni) Rodger and Jock Rodger; grandsons, Garrett and Taylor Rodger, and Kyle and Cody Rodger; three great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin Torgerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her request, no services are planned. A private family burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

Her family would like to give special thanks for the compassionate care of the entire staff at the Beehive Maple home and the wonderful care at Peace Hospice in her final hours.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -