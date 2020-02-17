|
Beverly J. Rodger
Great Falls - Beverly Joyce Rodger, 88, of Great Falls, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 15, 2020, due to complications from a stroke.
Beverly was born April 28, 1931, in Bainville, MT. She was one of twelve children born to Harry and Sophie Torgerson. Bev moved to Great Falls in 1950, where she met John Rodger while they both worked for Pinski Plumbing. They married in 1958 and were married for 60 years at the time of John's passing in 2019. Bev worked in the school lunch program and also in the kitchen of the Cascade County nursing home until she retired.
Bev was very caring, thoughtful, fun loving, and adored by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She was their greatest cheerleader in any activity they participated in. Her grandsons have fond memories of the dozens of Christmas cookies she would bake and the family dinners she lovingly prepared. At family gatherings, she was always the life of the party!
Bev is survived by her sons, Scott (Joni) Rodger and Jock Rodger; grandsons, Garrett and Taylor Rodger, and Kyle and Cody Rodger; three great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin Torgerson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her request, no services are planned. A private family burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to give special thanks for the compassionate care of the entire staff at the Beehive Maple home and the wonderful care at Peace Hospice in her final hours.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020