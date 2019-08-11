|
|
Beverly Jane Ball
Great Falls - Beverly Jane Ball, 72, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, of natural causes.
Beverly was head instructor of Dahl's College of Beauty which she co-owned with her parents, Otto and Jane Witt, of Great Falls. She owned Ball Hair Designs and most recently co-owned Designer Salon with her longtime friend, Lisa Maxwell.
Beverly was a member of Hair America, Montana State Cosmetologists Association, National Hairdressers & Cosmetologists Association, Montana Hair Fashion Committee, National Association of Cosmetology School Owners, National Accrediting Commission of Arts & Sciences, and Pivot Point International.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Witt, and his wife, Shirley, of Spokane; sister, Jean Haynes, and her husband, Lewis; and their family of Sacramento.
Beverly will be entombed with her husband, Donald G. Ball, who passed in 1980.
A celebration of life is planned at the fellowship hall at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
You may share your condolences with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019