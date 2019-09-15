|
Beverly Jean Allen
Augusta - Beverly Jean Cottle Allen, 86, died of natural causes, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Post Falls in Idaho.
Her Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fairfield, MT.
Beverly was born in Great Falls, MT on September 11, 1932, to Helen Sofia Arps Cottle and Henry John Cottle of Augusta. She joined her older sister Shirley, and was raised and educated in Augusta, but for the two years her family lived in Boulder City, Nevada. She graduated as valedictorian of her class and went on to receive her B.S. of Science in Nursing at MSU Bozeman in 1955. She joined the Chi Omega sorority and remained a loyal Bobcat fan.
She married Clyde D. (Buck) Allen on September 22, 1951 in Augusta, while they were both attending MSU. After graduation, she began her journey as an Army officer's wife and mother. She loved living in new places and meeting new people who soon became life-long, loyal friends, due to her phone calls, amazing letters and Christmas cards. When Buck retired from the Army in 1973, they moved to Augusta and Beverly began her nursing career. She worked for two years in Choteau, and then spent the next sixteen years working in the CCU and ICU units at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls.
Bev was active in her community, serving as the Past President of the Lewis & Clark County Cattlewomen and as State Parliamentarian, Post Matron of Augusta Chapter #94 Order of Eastern Star, President of Augusta Nile Sewing Club #14, and was a member of the State and National Republican Party. As a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she chaired the Americanism Program and the Scholarship and Education committee. She was active in her church and committed to her LDS faith. She held many callings at the ward and stake level. Later in life, she and Buck spent every Friday and Saturday, for over eight years, serving in the Cardston, Alberta Temple.
She found great joy and took pride in her ten grandchildren. She urged them all to develop their gifts and talents and to work to make their dreams a reality. She was eager to attend and go to as many of their activities as possible.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry John Cottle Jr; sister, Shirley Ann Baskett; and her husband, Buck Allen.
She is survived by her son, Brett (Erica) Allen of Dutton; daughter, Libby (David) Davison of Spokane Valley, WA; and her daughter, Paula (Bill) Schustrom of Kalispell; ten grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; plus many cousins, nephews and nieces too numerous to name.
Memorials are suggested to the Youth Center of Augusta, the Augusta EMT and Ambulance, or a youth scholarship of the donor's choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019