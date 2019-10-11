|
|
Beverly L. Powers
Great Falls - Beverly Louise Powers, 91, of Great Falls, passed peacefully away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Bev came into this world on November 12, 1927 in Hanson, MA, daughter of Emily (Atwood) and Albert R. Sears. She attended Whitman High School in Hanson, where she met her future husband, Robert J. Powers. Graduating in 1945, she and Robert married in 1947 and were blessed with three sons, Robert Jr., Stephen and David.
A kind and caring wife and mother, Bev loved her family, doting on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not caring for her family, she enjoyed crafts, painting and travel.
Survivors include her son, Robert J. Powers Jr. (Corlis) of Great Falls; grandchildren, Scott (Danell) and Roseann (Jim) and great-grandchildren, Eryn, Kaelyn, Jadyn and Brooke.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and sons, Stephen and David.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019