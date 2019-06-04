|
|
Beverly Parsons
Great Falls - Beverly Eklund Parsons, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019, in Great Falls, Montana. She is survived by two sons, Ken Huffmon of Port Richey, FL and Tom Huffmon (Donjia) of Hanford, CA; her grandchildren, Justin, Eli, Zachary and Alex Huffmon, great granddaughter Sidney Huffmon, and sister Audrey Boivin and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Dick Eklund, her sister Connie Washburn, and her parents Richard and Mildred Eklund.
Beverly was born on January 22, 1927 in Billings, Montana. Beverly grew up in Great Falls as one of four siblings and loved to "help" out in her father's tire shop. After marrying, she moved to Hanford, CA with her husband and raised her two sons there. Beverly moved back to Great Falls Montana in the late 1970's to help care for her parents and to work in the family business, Eklund's Appliance. Beverly was a dedicated Christian woman who loved Jesus and devoted her life ministering to everyone around her. Beverly knew her Bible and could quote scripture by memory, Beverly always had a smile for everyone, loved to play games (and win!) Those close to her will remember her as a woman who was full of life and loved being around her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services are planned for Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, 2010 33rd Ave. S., Great Falls, under the direction of Shnider Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 4, 2019