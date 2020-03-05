|
|
Beverly (Scott Semenza) Pedersen left this life on March 2, 2020, at peace and surrounded by her loved ones. She was truly an amazing lady that will be missed by all whom she touched with her kindness, humor and zest for life.
She was born to Norma and Gilbert Scott on May 9, 1943, in Fort Benton, Montana where she spent her early years on the family farm and later working in the family lumber business and helping with her 7 siblings. She graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1961, and married her high school sweetheart Eugene Semenza. Together they had five children that they raised in Bozeman, Connecticut, Minnesota, Winifred and finally Dutton. In 1984, she married Arne Pedersen and together they owned and operated the Dutton Cafe to much fanfare for their famous Monster Burger (voted best burger in Montana numerous times) and delicious cinnamon rolls. She treated locals and travelers alike with the same warm hospitality.
Bev liked to play the occasional slot machine and had tremendous skills at organizing wonderful family events that were memorable for fun, good food and laughter. The Easter egg hunts were particularly impressive. She was like clockwork on sending thoughtful birthday cards that would include candy and a $5 dollar bill for those 10 and under.
She loved to put on her dancing shoes and had a soft spot for animals. Bev had a knack for keeping track of the family and was a one-stop shop for family history and artifacts. She had a strong moral compass with the importance of truth at the center.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Dennis, Donna and Russell; and children, Daren and Trevor. She is survived by her husband, Arne; children, Reed of Oakdale, CA, Lance of Missoula, MT and Kim Semenza Heinz of Spokane, WA; siblings, Gary of Billings, MT, Wesley and Merlyn of Fort Benton, MT and Sid of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Marilyn Scott of Fort Benton, MT; daughter-in-law, Angie Semenza of Great Falls, MT; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In honor of her passing, please reach out to someone in need. A private celebration of life will be held this summer.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020