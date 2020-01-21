Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Samuelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Samuelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Samuelson Obituary
Beverly Samuelson

Dutton - Longtime of resident of Dutton, Beverly Jean Samuelson, passed away January 9th, 2020 in Billings. Born to Hazel Keifer and Harry Roemer on April 14, 1931. Graduated from Fromberg High School in 1948. Married Dewey "Red" Samuelson in Lewistown, MT in 1954. From this union, a girl, Joann, and a boy, Robert, were born. They settled in Dutton in 1974. Preceeded in death by her parents, husband (Red) and son, Bob, and three brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter, JoAnn Clark of Mobile, AL; Daughter-in-law, Linda Samuelson of Thief River Falls, MN; Sister, Edna Shult of Billings, MT; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was an avid reader, excellent seamstress and enjoyed flower gardening. She was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. Cremation has taken place. No funeral is planned.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -