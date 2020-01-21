|
|
Beverly Samuelson
Dutton - Longtime of resident of Dutton, Beverly Jean Samuelson, passed away January 9th, 2020 in Billings. Born to Hazel Keifer and Harry Roemer on April 14, 1931. Graduated from Fromberg High School in 1948. Married Dewey "Red" Samuelson in Lewistown, MT in 1954. From this union, a girl, Joann, and a boy, Robert, were born. They settled in Dutton in 1974. Preceeded in death by her parents, husband (Red) and son, Bob, and three brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter, JoAnn Clark of Mobile, AL; Daughter-in-law, Linda Samuelson of Thief River Falls, MN; Sister, Edna Shult of Billings, MT; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was an avid reader, excellent seamstress and enjoyed flower gardening. She was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. Cremation has taken place. No funeral is planned.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020