|
|
Bill Davis
Great Falls - William Robert Davis (AKA: Bill, Billy, Pops) 72, of Great Falls, MT, blessed Heaven with his presence on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. At Bill's request a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at The Do Bar, 1800 3rd St. NW, Great Falls, MT.
Bill was born in Edgeley, North Dakota on May 5, 1946. Spending his youth on the prairie, Bill's adventurous spirit led him to join the U.S. Navy to experience the lands and open waters of the world. Bill missed friends, family and the beautiful sunsets, so he headed home to the prairie. Through a brief union, Bob and Jeromey were born. His next journey led him to his lifetime love, Diana "Dee" Davis, and shortly thereafter, Jodi and Wendi joined the family. In 1980, GTA Feeds sent Bill and his little family packing to the mountains of Montana where Bill would spend the remainder of his days. Bill, full of life, love and laughter knew he wanted to dedicate more time to friends. So, he and Dee ventured into business at the Cowboy's Bar, where he found his love of entertaining until their retirement.
Bill's family: wife, Diana (Hauff) Davis; sons, Bob (Amy) Davis, Jeromey (Brandy) Davis; daughters, Jodi (Jared) Dake, Wendi (Chuck) Dietz and 13 grandbabies remember Bill as a giver, a lover, and a nurturer. A great man, he loved life and lived it to the fullest extent possible. His infectious smile and thoughtful heart will be missed greatly by so many. Bill never realized the amount of lives his infectious personality touched.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019