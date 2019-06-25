|
|
Bill G. Kropp
Cut Bank - William "Bill" Garland Kropp, 77, passed away June 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 30th at 2:00 PM at Cut Bank First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the service in Crown Hill Cemetery. Potluck at church to follow graveside service.
Bill was born in Deer Lodge on December 12th,1941 to Garland and Margaret Kropp. He graduated from Malta High School and went on to receive a business degree from the University of Great Falls.
Bill married the love of his life Janice Moritz on Nov. 13th, 1971. They were married for 47 years and had three kids. Bill owned the Cut Bank NAPA Store for 38 years. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and working at NAPA. He was involved in the Moose Lodge and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; his two daughters, Annette(Dave) Kropp and Misty(Sam) Whitford; son, Mark(Jill) Kropp; grandkids, Jordan, Samuel, and Bizzy Whitford, & Haylee and Cadie Kropp; sister, Ann(Bob) Halvorson; brother, Skip Kropp; nieces & nephews; and too many in-laws to name. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Margaret Kropp; mother & father-in law, Simon and Francis Moritz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gift of Life or the FIrst Presbyterian Church. The family of Bill Kropp want to thank the Asper Funeral Home, NRMC and staff, First Presbyterian Church, and Crown Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be made to Bill's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019