Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4601 3rd Ave. South
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4601 3rd Ave. South
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Highland Cemetery
Great Falls - Bill Jones, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Croxford Funeral Home. His Funeral will be Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am, with a Viewing at 9:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4601 3rd Ave. South. Burial at Highland Cemetery will take place following the service, with military honors performed by the Army Color Guard and VFW Post 1087.

William Gleason Jones was born July 23, 1927 in Ulm Montana, to James Mansfield Jones and Millicent Grace Cheney. He was the youngest of 6 children. He graduated from Cascade High school and after high school he enlisted in the Army during World War II. After the war he met and married Donna McCann. Bill and Donna were married for 68 years when she passed away, and they had 5 children.

Bill had a great sense of humor, was known as an honest man, and a hard worker. He worked for Bison Ford for 35 years. He won many awards and was there top salesman. After retiring Bill and Donna went on a Family History mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Birmingham, England.

Bill is survived by three of his five children, 22 of his 23 grandchildren, and 72 great grandchildren. For the full obituary go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 12, 2019
