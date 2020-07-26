Billee Jean (Austin) Bersch



Mesa, AZ - Billee Jean (Austin) Bersch, 98, passed away at her home in Mesa, Arizona on July 23, 2020. Born in Malta, MT to Marian and James Austin on November 18, 1921, Billee moved to Great Falls when she was 6 months old. She graduated from Great Falls High in 1939 where she played violin in the orchestra and was editor of the Iniwa. Outside of school, Billee was active in Rainbow Girls and the First United Methodist Church.



Billee earned a bachelor's degree in Home Economics with an emphasis on industrial food service from Montana State College (now MSU) in 1943. She was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary, was managing editor of the Exponent, lettered in exhibition swimming, and worked as a dietician for the U.S. Army Air Corps when it occupied MSC dorm rooms during WWII. Billee was awarded a post-graduate internship by the National Restaurant Association, during which she interned at the Richards Treat Cafeteria in the Minneapolis financial district. Billee stayed on as kitchen manager for 2 years after her internship. She then worked for Sky Chefs (American Airlines catering) in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and El Paso. While she was Menu Planning Director at Phoenix Sky Harbor, Sky Chefs hired Virginia native Victor Bersch as production supervisor. Billee and Victor were married in Phoenix in 1953. They lived in Colorado, Virginia, and Nebraska before settling in Great Falls in 1962 to open Victor's at the Great Falls airport. Billee was an active partner with her husband in Victor's Airport Restaurant and Victor's Catering for more than 25 years.



Billee was a devoted mother who actively supported her 3 boys and 2 girls in their many activities, serving as president of the Meadow Lark School PTA and the Great Falls City PTA council, as a Cub Scout den mother and Camp Fire Girls leader, and as chauffer to countless club meetings and music, sports, and ballet lessons. Billee was a board member for Community Concerts for many years; a member of Olive Chapter, Order of Eastern Star; a past Queen of Sapphira Temple, Daughters of the Nile; a past president of the Great Falls Nile Club; and served several times as chairwoman for the Great Falls Nile Style Show. Billee loved watching football, baseball, and anything competitive. She was an avid MSU Bobcat fan. Billee and Victor traveled extensively across Canada and the U.S., including Alaska & Hawaii; as well as to Spain, the Caribbean, and the Baltic.



Billee will be remembered for her independent determination, her unconditional love for and support of her family, her optimistic outlook and positive attitude, her witty comments, her love of ice cream and all things sweet, and her reminders to the end that she'd do "as she damned well pleased."



Billee was preceded in death by her husband Victor in 2008, brother Danny Austin in 1952, and sister Duane Talcott in 2012. She moved from Great Falls to Mesa, AZ in 2012, where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Eileen. She is survived by sons Danny (Eileen) and Kelly (Debbie) of Mesa, AZ and Kevin (Katey) of Chandler, AZ; daughters Lynn Bersch of Sausalito, CA and Sally Hara of Kirkland, WA; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Per Billee's request, there will be no funeral services. She proposed that everyone remember her with pie and ice cream. Memorials are suggested to the Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center (1304 13th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store