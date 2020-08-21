1/1
Billie Eugene Regan
Billie Eugene Regan

Great Falls - Billie Eugene Regan, 94, passed away on August 16, 2020 at Sunrise of Boulder in Boulder, Colorado. Billie was born on February 6, 1926 to Frank and Vera Regan in Mitchell, South Dakota. The family moved to Missoula, Montana and then to Great Falls, Montana. While living in Great Falls he met his wife of 55 years, Gladys (Haab) Regan.

Billie joined the Army in May of 1944 served during WWII as a Tech Sergeant. He received a European Occupation Service decoration and was Honorably Discharged in June of 1945. After the Army Billie worked at Malmstrom AFB as a civilian worker. He retired with 35 years of service.

Billie is proceeded in death by his wife, Gladys Regan; his parents, Frank and Vera Regan, and two younger brothers, James and Jack Regan.

Billie is survived by his 4 children: Eugene and wife Caroline Regan, Tonia and husband Marc Lyman, Carla Regan, Kevin and wife Mary Regan. Billie has 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID funeral services will be at a later time.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
