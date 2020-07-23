Billy DeBolt
Great Falls - The Celebration of Life for Billy DeBolt will be held on SATURDAY, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at The Sacajawea Senior Baseball Field located at 2900 8th St. NE in Great Falls. Those planning on attending are welcome to bring their favorite food for a "potluck" reception. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Riverside Little League, PO box 481 Black Eagle, MT 59414. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.