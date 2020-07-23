1/
Billy DeBolt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy DeBolt

Great Falls - The Celebration of Life for Billy DeBolt will be held on SATURDAY, August 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at The Sacajawea Senior Baseball Field located at 2900 8th St. NE in Great Falls. Those planning on attending are welcome to bring their favorite food for a "potluck" reception. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Riverside Little League, PO box 481 Black Eagle, MT 59414. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved