Billy E. DeBolt
Great Falls - Billy E. DeBolt, 70, of Great Falls passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. His aftercare has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Billy was born August 3, 1949 in Great Falls to Elmer "Jr" and Georgann DeBolt. They called Great Falls home for 5 years before moving to Vaughn, where Billy grew up. He was a graduate of Simms High School in 1967. Not long removed from high school Billy met Beverly (Becky) Simko, the two would soon marry, making it official in Great Falls November 11, 1968. They divorced in 2000 after 32 years of marriage, but, remained close friends until his passing.
He served our country honorably, joining the Air National Guard in 1969 and finishing his tenure as a Reservist of the U.S. Air Force in 1975. From there, Billy attended the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings. He was a man of many trades spending time in construction, working for the Anaconda Company, and in the automotive industry. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters local #45, the A.C.M. Union, the National Auctioneers Association, and proud owner of Rainbow Motors. Billy served as a mentor for his 3 boys and many more in the community as a coach for Riverside Little League for many years, but, above all he cherished the time he was able to spend with his children, grandchildren, and his many, many friends.
Billy is survived by his mother, Georgann DeBolt; ex-wife, Beverly "Becky" (Simko) DeBolt; sons, Bill (Chrissy) DeBolt of Great Falls, Dean (Tina) DeBolt of Oklahoma, and Darold DeBolt of Havre; brothers, Larry (Ardell) DeBolt, Jerry DeBolt, Brian (Jennifer) DeBolt, and Tom (Judy) DeBolt; brother-in-law, George Simko; sisters-in-law, Susan (Dean) Lotton, Patty (Kevin) Simko, Cathy (Dave) Lambrecht, and Mary Grossman; grandchildren, Tana, Tucker, and Bridger DeBolt; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Dustin Lee DeBolt; father, Elmer "Jr" DeBolt; grandparents, Myrtle and Elmer A. DeBolt, and Mildred and George Guthery; mother and father-in-law, Minnie and George Simko; and several aunts and uncles.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.