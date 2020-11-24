1/1
Billy Henderson Sr.
Billy Henderson Sr.

Great Falls - Billy Lee Henderson Sr., 72, of Great Falls, passed away at Benefis Hospital on Sunday, November 15, 2020. No services have been planned at this time. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Born May 23, 1948 in Great Falls to Harold and Clara Lamere Henderson, Billy attended local schools and eventually earned a GED. He was a boxer, worked as a surveyor, but above all he was a Dad. He had fun making frames out of Camel packs (his favorite cigarette) and creating funny faces on avocado seeds. He was a fisherman and enjoyed playing bingo. Most of all Billy loved the company of his baby girl, Big.

Survivors include the mother of his children, Paulette Nieman; sons, Richard Nieman, Merle Gardipee, Danny Nieman, Ira Henderson, Patrick Henderson, Hollyman Henderson, Raymond Henderson and Paul Lamere; daughters, Candida Henderson, Charity Nieman and Billie Jo Henderson; brother, Joe Henderson; sisters, Sissy Kredaman and Judy Carrier; and his many grandchildren.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; daughter, Angel Henderson; sons, Magoo Henderson and Waylon Henderson; grandson, Blaine.

He will be missed by many.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
