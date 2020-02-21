|
|
Blaine Alan Grassman
Great Falls - Our beloved Blaine Alan Grassman (58), known by many as Blaino, passed away on February 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home. His after care has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will take place this summer, date to be announced.
Blaine was born to Floyd and Sharron (Odegard) Grassman on July 3, 1961. Although born in Great Falls, he was raised in Power, proudly graduating as a Power Pirate in May 1979. Following graduation, Blaine met and married Kari Petrini. Together they had two daughters, Amanda and Teri. Later, after the two had parted, he met Hollis Joan Fischer. They were joined in matrimony March 30, 1995, and he was blessed with his youngest daughter, Ashley.
Growing up Blaine worked mostly on the family farm where he almost lost a finger, which sparked his interest in the medical field and ultimately led him to his career as an M.R.I. and C.T. technologist. He attended Western Montana College, M.S.U. and the Columbus Hospital School of Radiological Technology to accomplish his goals. Shortly after graduating from college he made his way down to Twin Falls, Idaho working at Magic Valley Hospital and the surrounding area. Blaine then returned to his home state, living in Missoula working at St. Pats and Advanced Imaging. He later returned to Great Falls and worked at Central Montana Imaging and the Great Falls Clinic. Blaine was board registered in Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Computed Tomography. He was considered one of the best Radiological Technicians in the state, even sharing his knowledge in Twin Falls as the Clinic Education Coordinator, where many of his students became longtime friends.
Some of Blaine's favorite past times were writing (published), playing guitar (self-taught), and reading (Stephen King). He enjoyed things such as camping, fishing, flying (licensed pilot), parasailing and even bungee jumping. Taking the kids to the pool, barbequing, motorcycle trips, and some great storytelling were also some of his favorites. Blaine also enjoyed refereeing basketball, fulfilling his passion for sports which he loved to watch and play. Everyone around him knew about his love for the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards being his idol. His recent concert trip marked the 18th time he had seen them perform live. Rolling Stones songs were wrapped through his language. Someone would ask him for something, and he would respond "you can't always get what you want". He was a big fan of the movie Tombstone and could quote line after line. When something got difficult, he would say "this is like playing cards with my sister's kids". He was also a scholar of the movie Full Metal Jacket and could come up with the perfect line for the perfect situation every time. Blaine was well-known for his humor, heartfelt talks, knowledge, accountability, and his dislike for cheese. He made countless lifelong friends wherever he went and will be missed by so many.
He is survived in his passing by his mother, Sharron Grassman; father-in-law, Bill Baker; son, Jordan Lind; daughters, Ashley Grassman Lind, Teri Grassman, and Amanda Kramlich; brothers Byron (Janet) Grassman and Brent (Mindi) Grassman; grandchildren, Alexander, Reilynn, and Juniper; niece, Paigie; nephews, Ryder and Reid; and life-long friend, Hollie Grassman.
Blaine was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emmett and Edith Odegard and John and Carrie Grassman; father, Floyd Grassman; uncle, Howard Brizee; aunt, Hazel Brizee; mother-in-law, Bonnie Baker; and his grandson, Stanley Lind.
Blaine's words in a poem he'd written in 1995:
"Now dry the tears of bygone years,
Then listen for the song;
And you will hear his soul draw near,
And right all that is wrong. "
To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020