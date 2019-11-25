Services
Blaze A. Flesch


1962 - 2019
Blaze A. Flesch Obituary
Blaze A. Flesch

Shelby - Blaze Adam Flesch, 57, longtime resident of Shelby born March 11, 1962, beloved son to Connie Flesch and the late Larry Flesch, brother to Roxie Sukup, Kim Reese, Mona Swanson, and Serene Flesch and families, nephew to loving aunt Gayle, cousin/friend to Jack, Monica, and Sandra, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, and best friend/brother to Kevin Lockhart, went to be with the Lord after a short struggle with cancer on November 21, 2019 at 8:00 am at Benefis East in Great Falls.

Blaze looked forward to summer ice cream socials each year and his famous July 4th backyard barbeques. He did above and beyond when decorating for the conjoined 2016 Big Birthday Bash for Connie, Gayle, and Roxie. Blaze had the best qualities. He was kind, compassionate, unselfish, loving and loyal. He was a connector of people; by inviting people to his home, recording gatherings, singing karaoke, or celebrating life with others. Blaze made sure that those around him felt loved, accepted, and cherished. In celebrating life, Blaze loved decorating his yard for holidays and the seasons. He was extremely creative and would write plays and act them out in his backyard along with writing beautiful poems. Blaze saw the beauty in the world through the Lord and His creations. He loved his cats, Honey, Magic, and Chai; frog, Toaddy; and the birds outside during springtime. His favorite animal is a dragon and favorite TV shows are "Touched By An Angel" and "Golden Girls".

Memorial services will be Saturday, December 7, at 2:00 PM at the Shelby United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, Blaze would like you to donate to The Carousel Rest Area of Shelby, PO Box 283, Shelby, 59474.

Condolences can be made to Blaze's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -