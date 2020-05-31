Blenton "Gordon" Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Blenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHOTEAU - Blenton "Gordon" Young, 85, a former rancher from the Augusta area, died of natural causes Friday at a Choteau care facility.
Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Wednesday in Augusta. Gorder Funeral Home of Choteau is handling arrangements.
Survivors include a son, Mark Young of Augusta; daughters Nancy Lund of Bozeman and Robin Bieroth of Sheridan; and his brother, Philip Young of Belgrade.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Young, and a granddaughter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved