CHOTEAU - Blenton "Gordon" Young, 85, a former rancher from the Augusta area, died of natural causes Friday at a Choteau care facility.

Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Wednesday in Augusta. Gorder Funeral Home of Choteau is handling arrangements.

Survivors include a son, Mark Young of Augusta; daughters Nancy Lund of Bozeman and Robin Bieroth of Sheridan; and his brother, Philip Young of Belgrade.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Young, and a granddaughter.





