My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
CHOTEAU - Blenton "Gordon" Young, 85, a former rancher from the Augusta area, died of natural causes Friday at a Choteau care facility.
Funeral arrangements are tentatively set for Wednesday in Augusta. Gorder Funeral Home of Choteau is handling arrangements.
Survivors include a son, Mark Young of Augusta; daughters Nancy Lund of Bozeman and Robin Bieroth of Sheridan; and his brother, Philip Young of Belgrade.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Young, and a granddaughter.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 31, 2020.