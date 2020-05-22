|
Blue Benton
Great Falls - Blue Benton, 68, passed away at his home in Great Falls, Montana on May 20, 2020. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, May 27 at O'Connor Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and the funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel with interment immediately following at Highland Cemetery.
Blue was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on Christmas Day 1951. He was adopted by the Boutiliers at the age of 5. He found his joy of motorcycles and his passion for riding at the age of 15. He later joined a bike club, and from that came some of his closest brothers and sisters. He met and married the mother to his eldest daughters. He later met and was with Debby LaFountain Damarais for 17 years. Together they had his two youngest daughters. He traveled quite a bit, but the majority of his life was spent in Great Falls. He loved playing guitar and spending time with his family and friends. His children were always number one to him and he would do anything for them.
Blue is survived by his daughters, Angela, Kandis, Crystal, and Jessie Benton; grandchildren, Andrew Thomas, Destasia Benton, Marionna Houle, Blue Houle, Cordiero Houle, Daniel Emigh, Jr., Nathaniel Benton Emigh, and Harmony Emigh; many nieces, nephews, sisters, and brothers from his birth family and adopted families. Any donations may be sent to the family care of Schnider Funeral Home and or posted to the go fund me under Blue's name. Condolences may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020