Bonita J. (Tilton) David



Bonita J. (Tilton) David formerly of Great Falls, died in Helena on September 20, 2020.



Bonnie was born October 4, 1931 in Great Falls, MT to Nathaniel and Ione Todd. She married Robert Tilton in 1949. They were divorced in 1983. She married Glenn David in 1986. Glenn passed away in 2001. Bob and Bonnie rediscovered each other and remained together the last 3 years of Bob's life.



Bonnie was a distinguished educator in Great Falls and throughout the state. She received her provisional teaching certificate in 1961 and continued on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the College of Great Falls in 1967. She earned a master's degree in School Administration from the University of Montana. Her career began as an elementary teacher in Great Falls, and she retired as an elementary principal in1989. Bonnie's passion for education earned her much recognition and many awards, both during her career and after retirement.



Bonnie was an avid member of several Toastmaster clubs. Other memberships included: Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority, Phi Delta Kappa, and the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapters in Great Falls and Helena to name only a few of her interests.



Bonnie felt that her greatest accomplishment in life was her relationship with the generations of young persons she guided. When asked about the children, one would see the brilliant smile she reserved for each child.



Bonnie was also preceded in death by her brothers Billy, David, Terry and Jim, plus her sister Natalie and great granddaughter Ashley Flynn. Bonnie is survived by brother Phil Todd of Scottsdale, AZ, her two daughters Kathryn Kaczmarski (Jerry) of Buena Vista, Colorado and Barbara Flynn (Dennis) of Helena, MT., four grandsons and 6 great grandchildren.



The family would like to offer special heart-felt thanks to the professional, caring and devoted staffs at Touchmark and St. Peters Health Hospice. A private family remembrance is planned.









