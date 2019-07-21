|
Bonnie Aschim
Sunburst - Bonnie Mae Whitt Aschim of Sunburst, Montana passed away on July 17, 2019 at Marias Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on July 26 at the Lutheran Church of Sunburst. Burial will follow at the Sunburst Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Asper Funeral Homes.
Bonnie was born in Sweet Grass, Montana on August 31, 1930 to Emmitt and Fern (Alexander) Whitt. She attended school in Oilmont and graduated from North Toole County High School in 1948. After graduating high school, she went to work as a secretary at the Big West Refinery. In 1950, she married Bob Aschim and they farmed, ranched and raised their family on the Bow and Arrow Ranch. She worked side by side with Bob on the farm while gaining fame as a gardener and renowned cook. Whether you were an invited guest or stopped in during harvest, you never left the Bow and Arrow hungry. Bonnie was able to create a feast for a crowd in a matter of minutes and her home was the hub for family gatherings both big and small.
Bonnie took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the quintessential grandma. When visiting, her grandchildren knew they were home once they were sitting around the counter at Grandma's house.
She is survived by her daughter Diana and son-in-law Dick Barsness, son Phil and daughter-in-law Mary Jo Aschim. Grandchildren Chris (Alyson) Barsness of Cut Bank, Kevin Barsness of Eugene, Oregon, Kyle (Brianna) Barsness of Butte, Callie Aschim (Shad Zinda) of Helena, and Nate (Alex) Aschim of Sunburst. Great-Grandchildren Breanne, Colten and Kaden Barsness of Cut Bank, Carter, Avery and Teague Barsness of Butte and Rory Aschim of Sunburst and sister-in-law Dottie (Bill) Moss. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Aschim, her parents, Fern and Emmitt Whitt, sisters Doris Aschim and Doreen Schilling, granddaughter Katie and an infant daughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute in Great Falls, Montana or a . Please visit Bonnie's online memorial and leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019